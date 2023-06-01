FUESD Board selects Monika Hazel as the lone finalist for new superintendent

FALLBROOK – After conducting a nationwide search and a lengthy process of gathering input from employees of the district and members of the community which included the review of 30 applicants recruited by Leadership Associates, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School Board is honored and excited to announce the unanimous decision to appoint Monika Hazel as the lone finalist for the position of Superintendent of Schools.

The Fallbrook Board of Trustees is expected to approve an offer of employment and contract at its regularly scheduled board meeting on June 5. The applicants included many...