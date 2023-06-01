Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUESD Board selects Monika Hazel as the lone finalist for new superintendent

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/31/2023 at 12:03pm



FALLBROOK – After conducting a nationwide search and a lengthy process of gathering input from employees of the district and members of the community which included the review of 30 applicants recruited by Leadership Associates, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School Board is honored and excited to announce the unanimous decision to appoint Monika Hazel as the lone finalist for the position of Superintendent of Schools.

The Fallbrook Board of Trustees is expected to approve an offer of employment and contract at its regularly scheduled board meeting on June 5. The applicants included many...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023