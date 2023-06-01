Johnson appointed to vacant Rainbow MWD board seat

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District board had a vacancy after Pam Moss resigned from the Division 1 seat, and on May 23 the board appointed Julie Johnson to fill the vacant seat.

“Very thrilling,” Johnson said. “I’m honored to have been selected to finish the term of Director Moss.”

Division 1 includes Morro Hills, Bonsall, and Vista Valley. Moss sold her home in Bonsall and her temporary residence is not within the Division 1 boundaries, so she is no longer eligible to serve on the Rainbow board. Eight applicants sought the vacancy, and the R...