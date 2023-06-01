Man found deceased on Pico Promenade

It has been reported that Van Raney, a 39-year-old Fallbrook resident, was found deceased on the Pico Promenade early Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023. Fallbrook Sheriff's Lt. Claudia Delgado said, "There was a call for service at the Promenade yesterday, for a death investigation. The Sheriff's HART unit responded and assumed the investigation." Witnesses on the scene identified the deceased as Van Raney and it was suspected that fentanyl was a cause, however, the identity or the cause has not yet been confirmed by the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office.

NCFPD PIO John Choi said, "North County Fire was called for verification of death at 7:58 am. There was a call for a person down/unresponsive."

The family has been contacted. The mother has written on Facebook that her heart is aching but she wanted to let the family and friends know that her son Van has gone to be with the Lord. The story will be updated if more information is obtained.