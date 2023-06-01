Social media posts spark concerns for dog's safety

Danny Franger poses with his dog Rockette in a photo posted on Facebook a few years ago.

Julie Reeder

Publisher

Danny Franger, a man who lived in his motorhome in Fallbrook, passed away in the hospital from a heart attack in May.

Franger's motorhome would be seen in different places around town, including on Alvarado Street near the library and in various parking lots. He also owned a blue Toyota truck and would have his German Shepherd, Rockette, with him.

There was concern communicated on several Facebook groups that possibly Rockette, his dog, was trapped inside his motorhome without food and water. These concerns were from posts made on several sites from a woman named Sa...