Taps Across America celebrated in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 5/31/2023 at 12:16pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

FUHS ninth grader Jose Sanchez plays Taps for the Shady Grove neighbors, May 29.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's Shady Grove neighbors met at their neighborhood bridge at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to listen to the playing of Taps, thereby joining in the National Moment of Remembrance by pausing to remember those who have died in military service. Their six community streets are named after Fallbrook war heroes, keeping alive the memory of those who died defending our country.

Taps was played by Jose Sanchez, a ninth grader from Fallbrook High School. He was elected as All Band Captain for the 2023 marching season. He's been playing the trumpet for three years following in the fo...



