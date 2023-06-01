Town Hall on homeless issue is June 8

FALLBROOK - Supervisor Jim Desmond invites residents to join him and the County of San Diego, the Sheriff's Department, North County Fire Protection, and the Office of Homeless Solutions as they discuss homelessness in Fallbrook., June 8, 5-6:30 p.m. at Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road

“This meeting is essential as we seek a collaborative approach to address this pressing issue. Your participation will be invaluable in finding practical solutions for our community,” said Desmond.

If anyone has questions that they would like answered during the meeting, they can email them to [email protected].