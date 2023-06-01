Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Limited notice given for rate increase hearing

 
Last updated 5/30/2023 at 4:02pm



Rainbow Municipal Water District is holding a Public Hearing on June 27, 2023, regarding a significant rate increase that includes a 40% increase in Capital Project spending, and the rate increase is going to start on July 3, 2023.

Notification to Rainbow customers has been very constrained (only on their website). The impact on our 25 home HOA is approximately $1,000 per month. The cost impact to their customers including a lot of seniors is excessive, and I would guess without details that estimating methodology for the funding needed is flawed.

They are soliciting "written protests," but public notification of the significant rate increase has been restricted. Another arrow in Rainbow's well deserved poor reputation.

Richard Riggs

 

