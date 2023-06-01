Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Bonsall athletes compete in the Tomlinson Games

 
Last updated 5/31/2023 at 12:40pm



BONSALL – The Fifth Annual Tomlinson Games were held at Bonsall Elementary School, May 18. Students from Bonsall Elementary, Bonsall West, Sullivan Middle School and Vivian Banks Charter School participated in the meet.

The Tomlinson Games were named after Cindy Tomlinson-Lloyd. Tomlinson coached Bonsall athletes for 35 years in preparation for the Don Dornon Games....



