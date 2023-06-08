35-Days at sea

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

At only five years of age, Prince Louis of Wales is already upstaging his famous parents, His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis and Catherine Middleton, best known as the Prince and Princess of Wales aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Earl and Duchess of Chester along with a plethora of other titles dating as far back as 1361.

At the recent coronations of Louis's grandfather King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the little Prince sat next to his older sister Princess Charlotte and in-between their royal parents. Wh...