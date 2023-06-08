Homeless Veteran left on the street in wheelchair

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as new information is available.

A 72-year-old disabled Marine Corp. veteran Glen Holland who has been living in the cab of his truck for many months in a fast food restaurant parking lot in Fallbrook is now on the street in a wheelchair after his truck was towed. His disability leaves him unable to drive the truck he was living in. He is currently slumped over his wheelchair at the corner of Main and Ammunition, without shoes or a blanket, and without a way to get to a bathroom. Holland is also reported to be a meth user, which makes him unable to take advantage of private programs like the transition home Brad Fox is involved with as well as others around the county.

Last Friday, June 9, the Sheriff's Department was called out to check on Glen in his truck..

Deputies Soto and Schellenger were on the scene.

Multiple attempts to get help for him have been met with resistance as Holland has chosen to live in his truck. Various community members have called the Sheriff after seeing the deplorable situation inside the cab. Holland has no way to get to a bathroom, so he is typically naked or just covered with a hospital gown and is reportedly defecating on himself inside the cab.

Village News and Tony Campbell of AC Investigations spoke with Deputies Soto and Schellenger. Soto said, "The challenge is, when we come to visit him, he says, 'I'm fine and he doesn't want any help from us. The thing is he has money for food and all that. If I were to take him on a 5150, I would be taking him against his will and the thing is I don't want to violate any rights that he has and that's why I'm trying to make phone calls and figure something out. He (Holland) said there have been people who have come and tried to help him. He doesn't want medical attention or anything like that. I'm going to continue making phone calls and see what can be done. I'm here (on shift) til 6 pm. He's probably more frustrated that we showed up. It's just a matter of getting him the help he needs without violating his rights. He's probably more frustrated that we showed up."

Deputy Soto said, "He (Glen) said he's moving the truck by Monday."

The truck was not moved by Monday. Wednesday the Sheriffs showed up to the property and the truck was towed.

The General Manager of McDonald's, Maria Gonzales said, "We called the Sheriff three times. The first time I called the nonemergency number and they may have come by after I left

to go home, but the next day he was still there so I called 9-1-1 and asked for a welfare check. They came by but didn't do anything, so I called again today. We told them we didn't see him moving in the cab.

Holland, unable to dress himself was assisted by another homeless man prior to having his truck towed. Deputies were able to remove the wheelchair from the back of Holland's truck so he could utilize it. Holland was then wheeled off the property.

Having Holland live in the parking lot of McDonald's was an obvious nuisance for McDonald's and their customers. Gonzales said, "My supervisor signed the No Trespassing form but I told them I didn't want him to be arrested or anything," said Gonzales. The No Trespassing form is paperwork that the Fallbrook Sheriffs have asked businesses in town to sign so that if someone is trespassing on their property, the Sheriffs have the authority to cite them, ask them to leave, or arrest them if there are drugs involved or public intoxication.

Campbell said, "On multiple occasions, I have personally observed Mr. Holland laying in his feces, with bags of dirty diapers throughout the cab of his truck and in the back with piles of trash. The stench is worse than you can imagine, bringing maggots and flies on his body and flying about the truck. I know Holland refuses services, but honestly, are we going to let a Vietnam Veteran live like this? I have contacted the VFW, Adult Protective Services, Brad Fox, San Diego Sheriff's, North County Fire and many outreach services, including having a conversation with Lt. Delgado at the Fallbrook Sheriff's station on this matter."

A citizen took him a blanket.

Tony Campbell of AC Investigations contributed to this story.