Woman who died on hike at Three Sisters Falls identified

DESCANSO (CNS) - A woman who died when she fell over the edge of trail while trying to keep a teenage girl from falling at Three Sisters Falls in Descanso has been identified.

Sarah Louise Crocker, a 48-year-old Ladera Ranch resident, was leading a group of four teens in a hike around the waterfall in the eastern San Diego County highlands when the girl slipped off the trail shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

``The woman supervising the teenagers attempted to keep the girl from going over the ledge,'' Lt. Jeff Ford said. ``Unfortunately, both the woman and girl fell and suffered severe injuries.''

The woman later identified as Crocker died at the scene, Ford said.

Paramedics airlifted the girl to a hospital. She was in stable condition at the time of the accident and is expected to survive her injuries, a sheriff's official told City News Service on Saturday.

