Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

A ticket to San Diego County Fair and transportation for one low cost

Fair Tripper is back

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/7/2023 at 4:09pm



OCEANSIDE – It’s time to “Get Out There!” The North County Transit District, Metropolitan Transit System and the San Diego County Fair are teaming up to help make a day at the fair even more affordable. A discounted Fair Tripper package is being offered this year. The Fair Tripper provides:

· Admission to the fair

· Round-trip ride on NCTD Coaster, Sprinter, and Breeze and MTS Trolley and bus

· A shuttle ride to and from the Del Mar Fairgrounds from the Solana Beach Coaster Station

For one low price.

The Fair opened Wednesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. and runs through July 4. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June.

Fair Tripper tickets are available for day of use sale only and can be conveniently purchased through the PRONTO mobile app and at any NCTD or MTS ticket vending machine found at Coaster, Sprinter and Trolley stations.

The San Diego County Fair will be providing a shuttle ride to/from the Solana Beach Coaster Station to the Del Mar Fairgrounds every 30 minutes.

For prices and more information, visit https://gonctd.com/fairtripper/ or https://www.sdmts.com/. For fair information, visit https://www.sdfair.com/.

Submitted by the North County Transit District.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023