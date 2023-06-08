A ticket to San Diego County Fair and transportation for one low cost

Fair Tripper is back

OCEANSIDE – It’s time to “Get Out There!” The North County Transit District, Metropolitan Transit System and the San Diego County Fair are teaming up to help make a day at the fair even more affordable. A discounted Fair Tripper package is being offered this year. The Fair Tripper provides:

· Admission to the fair

· Round-trip ride on NCTD Coaster, Sprinter, and Breeze and MTS Trolley and bus

· A shuttle ride to and from the Del Mar Fairgrounds from the Solana Beach Coaster Station

For one low price.

The Fair opened Wednesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. and runs through July 4. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June.

Fair Tripper tickets are available for day of use sale only and can be conveniently purchased through the PRONTO mobile app and at any NCTD or MTS ticket vending machine found at Coaster, Sprinter and Trolley stations.

The San Diego County Fair will be providing a shuttle ride to/from the Solana Beach Coaster Station to the Del Mar Fairgrounds every 30 minutes.

For prices and more information, visit https://gonctd.com/fairtripper/ or https://www.sdmts.com/. For fair information, visit https://www.sdfair.com/.

Submitted by the North County Transit District.