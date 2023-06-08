Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Warriors win CIF baseball championship

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/8/2023 at 5:58pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook High School team won the Warriors’ first-ever CIF baseball championship on May 27.

The Warriors faced Maranatha Christian in the Division III final at the University of California, San Diego and scored the winning run for the 2-1 victory in the bottom of the sixth.

“You’ve got to give it all to the kids,” said Fallbrook coach Pat Walker.

A regular-season record of 17-8-1, which included an 11-4 Valley League record for the Warriors’ first league championship since 2006, gave Fallbrook the second seed in the CIF Division III playoffs....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023