Warriors win CIF baseball championship

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook High School team won the Warriors’ first-ever CIF baseball championship on May 27.

The Warriors faced Maranatha Christian in the Division III final at the University of California, San Diego and scored the winning run for the 2-1 victory in the bottom of the sixth.

“You’ve got to give it all to the kids,” said Fallbrook coach Pat Walker.

A regular-season record of 17-8-1, which included an 11-4 Valley League record for the Warriors’ first league championship since 2006, gave Fallbrook the second seed in the CIF Division III playoffs....