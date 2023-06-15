Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Garden club to give awards, install officers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/14/2023 at 5:16pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club will hold its last general meeting of the 2022-2023 season Tuesday, June 27. The program will include club honors and awards and the installation of 2023-2024 officers by Adele Kelly, past Director of Palomar District Garden Clubs, Inc.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with social time at 12:30 p.m., business at 1 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m. The public is welcome. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023