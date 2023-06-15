Garden club to give awards, install officers

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club will hold its last general meeting of the 2022-2023 season Tuesday, June 27. The program will include club honors and awards and the installation of 2023-2024 officers by Adele Kelly, past Director of Palomar District Garden Clubs, Inc.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with social time at 12:30 p.m., business at 1 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m. The public is welcome. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.