Pittenger House to be honored by Clampers

FALLBROOK – The Southern California Chapter of E Clampus Vitus (Clampers), a fraternal organization with the purpose to preserve the heritage of the American West, will be dedicating a monument and plaque at the Pittenger House on Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. at the Fallbrook Historical Society Heritage Center.

The public is invited to attend and tour the Pittenger home and the Fallbrook Historical Society Museum at 1760 Hill Avenue, (corner of Rocky Crest Road and Hill Avenue).

The Fallbrook Historical Museum and Pittenger House are open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Historical Society.