Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Pittenger House to be honored by Clampers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/14/2023 at 5:16pm



FALLBROOK – The Southern California Chapter of E Clampus Vitus (Clampers), a fraternal organization with the purpose to preserve the heritage of the American West, will be dedicating a monument and plaque at the Pittenger House on Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. at the Fallbrook Historical Society Heritage Center.

The public is invited to attend and tour the Pittenger home and the Fallbrook Historical Society Museum at 1760 Hill Avenue, (corner of Rocky Crest Road and Hill Avenue).

The Fallbrook Historical Museum and Pittenger House are open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Historical Society.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023