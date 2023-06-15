Rotary Club of Fallbrook offers July 4th breakfast

FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Fallbrook is hosting an Independence Day Pancake Breakfast, Tuesday, July 4, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. A breakfast of pancakes, sausage, orange slices, coffee, and orange juice will be served from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 12, and free for children 3 and under.

The American Legion and the Sheriff's Volunteer Patrol will have booths in front of the community center from 8-11 a.m.

The Fallbrook Union High School MCJROTC Color Guard will present the colors at 8:30 a.m.; there will be face painting and a Dog Show from 10-11 a.m. The dog show will occur outside in the grass area to the north of the community center.

The dog show includes a short exhibition of agility dogs by Al Erickson, a field trial obedience demonstration by Ron Hall and his dog Case, and Kadi Thingval and her Malinois. Community members are invited to bring their dogs to compete for prizes for obedience, best smile, ugliest, shortest and longest legs, best hat, owner look-alike, and best trick. Dogs must be leashed at all times.

Rotary desires to help the community celebrate the 4th of July and to financially contribute to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Camp Pendleton.

Tickets are available at the Alvarado Veterinary Hospital, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Major Market, and from Rotary Club of Fallbrook members, or at the door. Cash or checks only. For a tax deductible contribution, make checks out to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook Foundation.

Submitted by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook.