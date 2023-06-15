Thompson and Schlumpberger earn top spots in Class of '23

Fallbrook Union High School Salutatorian Ashley Schlumpberger, left, and Valedictorian Justin Thompson stand across from the school library where they have spent many hours in the last four years. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook Union High School announced its valedictorian, Justin Thompson, and salutatorian, Ashley Schlumpberger, May 16. Thompson took a cumulative grade point average exceeding 4.5 into his final semester. Schlumpberger entered her final semester with a grade point average above 4.4.

Thompson attended Live Oak Elementary School and Potter Junior High School prior to his four years of high school. Besides tutoring and performing, he had been in the school choir and part of the student advisory board for four years.

The drama production is Thompson's favorite Fallbrook High School memory. "I never thought that I could do something like that," he said.

After he pursues a history degree in college, which is expected to be the University of California, San Diego, Thompson would like to engage in archival library studies to enhance his interest in history. His favorite Fallbrook High School class was the Advanced Placement United States History course taught by David Carrillo.

Schlumpberger was among the first class of female Eagle Scouts to earn that honor in 2021 after girls were admitted to the Boy Scouts of America in 2019. Her family moved from Colorado to Fallbrook when Schlumpberger was 2. She attended River Springs Charter School in Temecula from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Marin Pinnell taught the Advanced Placement chemistry class which was Schlumpberger's favorite high school class. "It was on-line, but it was so interesting. It's what really kick-started my interest in science," Schlumpberger said.

She will be attending Arizona Christian University, on a full scholarship to major in biology. She is leaning towards a career in the scientific field which will likely involve genetics, nutrition, or fitness.