All-female band from North County releases first single

 
Last updated 6/14/2023 at 5:18pm

FALLBROOK – Go Scarlet is an all-female rock band hailing from North County/Fallbrook and the surrounding areas. According to band member Heather, united by their love for music and a shared determination to make their mark, these four women have overcome challenges, both on stage and in their diverse lives.

Composed of mothers, teachers, businesswomen, and community advocates, Go Scarlet embodies the spirit of hard work and resilience. Since their formation in the winter of 2022, Go Scarlet has electrified audiences throughout the region, leaving an indelible impression. As they embrace...



