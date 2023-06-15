NCFPD updates facilities replacement plan

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District has updated its District Facilities Replacement Plan.

The NCFPD board voted 5-0 May 23 to approve the revised plan. The District Facilities Replacement Plan will be a guideline for decisions on future capital facility projects and includes timeframes for capital facility renovation or replacement projects.

The previous District Facilities Replacement Plan was approved by the board in October 2020. “A lot has changed in the way of funding in the last few years,” said NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds.

That inclu...