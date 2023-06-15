Rate of aging slowed with young plasma transfusions

Village News Staff

Aging can be understood as gradual, progressive deterioration simultaneously affecting different organ systems. People with a faster Pace of Aging tend to experience more rapid aging-related declines in physical and cognitive functions. Your genes play an important role in your health, but so do your behaviors and environment, such as what you eat and how physically active you are.

Evidence suggests that intervention to slow Pace of Aging could preserve functions lost with aging and extend one’s health span. A new blood test developed in 2022, DunedinPACE, is a high...