Fallbrook Art Center announces the new director

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center announced the appointment of Brenda A. Andrews as its new director effective June 13. Andrews brings a wealth of experience and a passion for the arts to the position, and is excited to lead the organization into a new era of growth and innovation.

She is an accomplished artist and arts administrator, with over 15 years of experience in the field. She has worked with a variety of arts organizations, including museums, galleries, and community arts centers, and has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the arts today.

"I am t...