First Town Hall meeting addressing Homelessness has packed audience

Last updated 6/15/2023 at 12:34pm

It was standing room only at the June 8, Town Hall addressing Homelessness. Village News/AC Investigations.

Julie Reeder

Publisher

A Town Hall meeting was packed and standing room only in the Fallbrook Library Thursday night, June 8.

Fallbrook Chamber CEO Lila Hargrove was the moderator and speakers included County Supervisor Jim Desmond, Fallbrook Fire Chief Keith McReynolds and Fire Marshal Dominic Fieri, SDSO Fallbrook Sheriff Lt. Claudia Delgado; Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell, and a member of the HART team.

Fallbrook Planning Group Chair Eileen Delaney participated, as well as Matt Brown, the Acting Chief, Agency Operations, Office of Homeless Solutions from the Department...