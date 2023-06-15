Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News Staff 

Man left bleeding after being hit with unknown object

 
Last updated 6/19/2023 at 8:29pm



Sheriff and North County Fire responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in Bonsall at about 7 pm tonight, June 19, 2023, according to SDSO Lt. Pepin. The call came in from the 3100 block of Old River Rd. in Bonsall. "The reporting party called in and said her boyfriend had been struck in the head with an unknown object and was bleeding. North County Fire is on the scene and the Sheriff's deputies are still working the scene," said Lt. Pepin. He said there wasn't a suspect yet. Lt. Pepin said it didn't seem as though the man was transported to the hospital.

This is an early breaking story. More will be reported as information becomes available

 

