Rady Children's Hospital Named One of the Top 10 Hospitals in the Nation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For the first time in its history, Rady Children's Hospital San Diego was named one of the top 10 children's hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report, editors said today.

With more than 40 locations in San Diego, southern Riverside and Imperial counties, the nonprofit organization is the largest children's hospital on the West Coast.

``I'm so proud of our incredible nurses, doctors, researchers and team members from every department and division across Rady Children's and the UC San Diego School of Medicine,'' said Patrick Frias, president and CEO of Rady...