Smoke from a vegetation fire in Rainbow has reached one acre so far, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. North County Fire is on the scene as well as Pala, Pechanga and CalFire. The fire was reported in the 5000 block of Rainbow Heights Rd at 12:51 pm. The forward rate of speed has been stopped as of 1:33 pm.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.