Antique aircraft to be on view

An antique airplane comes in for a landing at Fallbrook Airpark, August 2022. Village News/David Landry photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Civil Air Patrol - Squadron 87, along with the Fallbrook Airpark is sponsoring the monthly antique aircraft display at the airpark. It happens on the last Sunday of every month and the public is invited between 12 noon and 1 p.m. to view the aircraft.

Many have seen these airplanes fly overhead and this is their opportunity to see these 45 to 75 years old airplanes up close.

The airpark is off of South Mission Road at 2155 Air Park Road.

Submitted by Fallbrook Civil Air Patrol - Squadron 87.