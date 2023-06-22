Braunagel graduates from CSUSM

FALLBROOK – Despite being diagnosed with autism at 3 years old, Jakey Braunagel, a Fallbrook resident, graduated from California State University San Marcos with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, Media, and Design last month. He made Dean's List four times and graduated with a GPA of 3.46, just shy of a Cum Laude award.

Braunagel was crowned Fallbrook High's Homecoming King in 2018 and currently devotes his time as a regular volunteer at D'Vine Path and North Coast Church. He continues to beat all odds and loves being a part time DJ. Under his self-proclaimed name, DJ Jazzy Jake, Braunagel has performed at 26 events including the Annual Autism Walk for the Inland Empire, weddings, birthdays, and anniversary and holiday parties.

Submitted by the Braunagel family.