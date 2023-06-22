Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Historical Society and Clampers dedicate a monument to Lt. William Pittenger

 
FALLBROOK – Saturday, June 17, was a busy day at the Fallbrook Historical Society’s museum and Pittenger House (at 1760 Hill Avenue) when a convoy of “Clampers” assembled to dedicate a new historical monument in memory of Lt. William Pittenger.

Attendees learned that Clampers is the nickname for the Ancient and Honorable Order of E Clampus Vitus and the color...



