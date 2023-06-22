How to keep your home cool in the heat

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

It’s summertime, and the weather’s heating up. While having ceiling fans and air conditioning can certainly help cool things down, they can also raise your electricity bill.

Fortunately, there are some ways to stay comfortable around the house – without spending an arm and a leg to do it.

Are you searching for affordable ways to keep cool this summer? Try these four strategies.

Be choosy about your cooking. Turning on the oven or cooking on the stovetop will heat up your house. In the warmer months, you could try to eat more cold foods (like sa...