Preschoolers move on to elementary school

 
Last updated 6/22/2023 at 3:52pm

Kathy's Country Daycare and Preschool holds graduation June 2, with two graduates moving into the next chapter of their lives, Camilla Corona, left, and Lily Carrillo.

Village News/Courtesy photos

In her 31st year, Kathy's Country Preschool and Daycare owner Kathy Newman presents Camilla Corona with her preschool diploma.

 

