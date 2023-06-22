Property tax owners still have time to avoid additional penalties

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded San Diego property owners that the deadline to pay their property taxes is quickly approaching. The deadline to pay without incurring additional penalties is June 30.

“On July 1, unpaid bills will go into default and receive additional penalties of 1.5% each month,” said McAllister. “That penalty adds up to a hefty 18% per year but is avoidable if payments are received by the June 30 deadline.” Taxpayers can quickly and easily pay their bills online at www.sdttc.com at no additional cost if payment is mad...