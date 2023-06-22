Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Seniors can take free driver education class

 
Last updated 6/22/2023



FALLBROOK – As the California Highway Patrol says, “Driving is Freedom.” Seniors keeping that freedom as they get older is the focus of the “Age Well Drive Smart” program.

Age Well, Drive Smart is a free senior driver education class to assist drivers aged 65+ with safety tips on aging and its effects on safe driving and how to improve driving performance.

Sen. Brian Jones and the California Highway Patrol invite local seniors to join them for this class on Saturday, July 15 from 10-11 a.m. at the Fallbrook Regional Healthcare District's Health and Wellness Center at 111 East Mission Road.

To RSVP, call 760-796-4655 or email [email protected]

Submitted by the office of Sen. Brian Jones.

 

