Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Supervisors recertify West Lilac Road 45 mph speed limit

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2023 at 5:15pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors recertified the 45 mph speed limit on a 4.43-mile segment of West Lilac Road for radar enforcement.

A 4-0 vote May 24, with one vacancy, approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance to retain the speed limit for West Lilac Road from Camino Del Rey to Old Highway 395 and recertify it for radar enforcement. A 4-0 vote Jun. 14 approved the second reading and adoption of the ordinance.

Prior to 2015, no speed limit had been posted on the striped two-lane road, which has two-way left turn pockets and vari...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023