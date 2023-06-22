Supervisors recertify West Lilac Road 45 mph speed limit

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors recertified the 45 mph speed limit on a 4.43-mile segment of West Lilac Road for radar enforcement.

A 4-0 vote May 24, with one vacancy, approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance to retain the speed limit for West Lilac Road from Camino Del Rey to Old Highway 395 and recertify it for radar enforcement. A 4-0 vote Jun. 14 approved the second reading and adoption of the ordinance.

Prior to 2015, no speed limit had been posted on the striped two-lane road, which has two-way left turn pockets and vari...