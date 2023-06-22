The public health impacts of climate change

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present Dr. Wilma Wooten, Public Health Officer for San Diego County, to speak about the effect of Climate Change on public health. Who is at risk? The Zoom meeting will be on June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Wooten received her professional degrees from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, followed by the completion of residency training at the Georgetown/Providence Hospital Family Practice Residency Program in Washington, DC. In 1989, she completed the joint SDSU, School of Public Health /University of California San Diego Preventive Medicine Residency, with an emphasis in Sports Medicine.

Dr. Wooten practiced medicine as a faculty member in the UCSD Department of Family and Preventive Medicine from 1990 to 2001. She remains a UCSD volunteer Associate Clinical Professor and is an Adjunct Professor at SDSU/SPH. She has been with the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency since 2001, initially as the Deputy Health Officer and now serves as the Public Health Officer since February 2007. She is an ardent supporter of public health and has a strong interest in health disparities and health equity.

According to the CDC Foundation (Center for Disease Control), climate change is the greatest health threat of the 21st century. Everyone faces a risk of health impacts associated with climate change, including extreme weather events, worsening air quality, changes in the spread of infectious diseases, threats to food and water quality and quantity, and effects on their mental health.

FCAT is an all-volunteer group that presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group’s eblast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.