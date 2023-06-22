Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Fallbrook bassist Chris Yates to play with Cher tribute band June 30

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2023 at 12:48am

Village News/Courtesy photos

Fallbrook resident Chris Yates plays the bass for the Cher tribute band Cher'd which will perform June 30 in Escondido.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Cher tribute band Cher'd will have its first performance of 2023 June 30 at the Historic Grant Ritz Theater in Escondido, and Fallbrook's Chris Yates will be the bassist.

"We're really excited about that," Yates said.

Debbra Sweet, who lives in Vista, portrays Cher in the tribute band with the final letter of Cher'd reflecting the first letter of Sweet's first name. The other three band members all live in Carlsbad: Barry Brown plays lead guitar, Barry Allen is the keyboardist, and Roger Friend is the drummer.

"I feel honored to be on the same stage wit...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023