Fallbrook bassist Chris Yates to play with Cher tribute band June 30

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Cher tribute band Cher'd will have its first performance of 2023 June 30 at the Historic Grant Ritz Theater in Escondido, and Fallbrook's Chris Yates will be the bassist.

"We're really excited about that," Yates said.

Debbra Sweet, who lives in Vista, portrays Cher in the tribute band with the final letter of Cher'd reflecting the first letter of Sweet's first name. The other three band members all live in Carlsbad: Barry Brown plays lead guitar, Barry Allen is the keyboardist, and Roger Friend is the drummer.

"I feel honored to be on the same stage wit...