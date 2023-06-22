New collaborative supports and boosts Fallbrook's creative arts

Fallbrook Arts, Inc. Board President-Elect Elizabeth Leader, right, introduces artists and speakers Ron and Stephanie Goldman at the Blending Art and Music reception. Village News/Mike Reardon photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook area residents interested in art and music recently shared a similar bond when the Fallbrook Art Center and Fallbrook Music Society collaborated for an afternoon reception "Blending Art and Music."

Participants at the event were invited to appreciate the 14th Annual Signature American Watermedia International Exhibition while enjoying a glass of prosecco and tasty hors d'oeuvres, accompanied by music presented by noted Fallbrook classical guitarist and teacher Ron Freshman. A highlight of the afternoon was an insightful presentation by internationally known artists K...