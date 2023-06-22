County Supervisors approve new $848 million Mental Health Services Plan
Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office
County supervisors approved a new three-year, $848 million Mental Health Services Act plan June 13 that will increase spending for programs to help children, youth, families, adults and older adults who suffer serious mental illness or crises.
Some of those existing services include help with mental health services, housing and “wraparound” care that helps children by treating them within their own homes, schools and families. It also includes mobile crisis response teams that send mental health experts rather than law enforcemen...
