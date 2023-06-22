Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

County Supervisors approve new $848 million Mental Health Services Plan

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2023 at 3:29pm



Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

County supervisors approved a new three-year, $848 million Mental Health Services Act plan June 13 that will increase spending for programs to help children, youth, families, adults and older adults who suffer serious mental illness or crises.

Some of those existing services include help with mental health services, housing and “wraparound” care that helps children by treating them within their own homes, schools and families. It also includes mobile crisis response teams that send mental health experts rather than law enforcemen...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023