County to take part in new youth suicide reporting and crisis response program

The county's Mobile Crisis Response Teams send mental health experts to respond to people suffering a mental health crisis where they are to connect them to care. Village News/Courtesy photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

Hoping to find new ways to keep young people from attempting suicide, the county is poised to take part in a $4.1 million state youth suicide-focused pilot program.

The program, County Health and Human Services Agency officials said June 14, could develop new prevention responses – like systems to continue contact and follow up care when youth experiencing thoughts of suicide, doing self-harm, or attempting suicide end up in hospital emergency rooms.

Other actions could include expanding school-based suicide prevention programs lik...