Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

County to take part in new youth suicide reporting and crisis response program

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2023 at 3:28pm

The county's Mobile Crisis Response Teams send mental health experts to respond to people suffering a mental health crisis where they are to connect them to care. Village News/Courtesy photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

Hoping to find new ways to keep young people from attempting suicide, the county is poised to take part in a $4.1 million state youth suicide-focused pilot program.

The program, County Health and Human Services Agency officials said June 14, could develop new prevention responses – like systems to continue contact and follow up care when youth experiencing thoughts of suicide, doing self-harm, or attempting suicide end up in hospital emergency rooms.

Other actions could include expanding school-based suicide prevention programs lik...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023