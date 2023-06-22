Hope Clinic for Women serves fathers and builds families

FALLBROOK – According to the National Fatherhood Initiative, one in four children in the U.S. lives without a father, stepfather, or father-figure. That translates to more than 18 million American kids. In San Diego County, 21% of the children are in homes without fathers.

In 2022, Hope Clinic for Women added a fatherhood initiative as part of its strategic plan to be implemented in 2023. This January, Zion Lutheran Church in partnership with HCW sought and received funding through a grant with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod to establish a funded Fatherhood Program at HCW with trainin...