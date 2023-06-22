Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Hope Clinic for Women serves fathers and builds families

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2023 at 3:26pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

HCW's fatherhood coaches group includes, from left, back row, Jose Nova, Rick Crossley, Dale Dickey, Bradley Churchill, Ernie Gollehon, Paul Kalmen, Dave Cota, Carlos Cabello, Dennis Drummond, Steven Zenz; front row, Laurent Perkins, Ross Nisly, Mario Ordonez, Mike McLeod and Jason Kahle.

FALLBROOK – According to the National Fatherhood Initiative, one in four children in the U.S. lives without a father, stepfather, or father-figure. That translates to more than 18 million American kids. In San Diego County, 21% of the children are in homes without fathers.

In 2022, Hope Clinic for Women added a fatherhood initiative as part of its strategic plan to be implemented in 2023. This January, Zion Lutheran Church in partnership with HCW sought and received funding through a grant with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod to establish a funded Fatherhood Program at HCW with trainin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023