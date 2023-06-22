The Coaches Couch
Summer fun for children out of school
Last updated 6/22/2023 at 3:18pm
Heidi Simmons
Certified Life Coach
It's summertime, and the living is crazy.
The weather is perfect for barbecues, days at the pool and trips to the beach. Sound too perfect? Well, it is.
The children are also out of school for several months now, so the above diversions are only going to last so long. If parents want to keep their sanity this summer, don't despair. There is a plethora of amusements to pursue right in their own backyard. So, before their children can say, "I'm bored." They will be armed with an arsenal of adventures, for all budgets.
Camping or on a safari
For the yo...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)