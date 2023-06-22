TrueCare receives US Health & Human Services $2M grant to expand community access to maternal health care

SAN MARCOS – TrueCare, a community-based health center serving San Diego and Riverside counties, was awarded a $2 million grant recently from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration. TrueCare will use grant funding to impact maternal and newborn health outcomes through a new doula program.

The U.S. has the shocking distinction of reporting the worst maternal mortality outcomes among industrialized nations. Women of color are two to three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes. Research demonstrates that doul...