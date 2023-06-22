Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Boys & Girls Clubs of North County presents Rising Stars Awards

 
Last updated 6/22/2023 at 4:31pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Boys & Girls Club Director of Program Services Emily Kenner presents Reading Star Recipient Coral Abrajan with her certificate.

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County celebrated its Rising Stars Annual Awards on Thursday, June 1, at the Ingold Clubhouse. Family and friends as well as Boys & Girls Clubs of North County board members and staff gathered to cheer on the proud winners.

"It is always a joy to see the Club members with their loved ones on awards night," said Allison Barclay, Chief Executive Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. "The kids work so hard and deserve recognition of their success."

A total of 27 club members were honored with a variety of Rising Stars Awards. Each...



