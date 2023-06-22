Local DAR member wins national essay contest

FALLBROOK –The Daughters of the American Revolution has awarded its National First Place Women’s Issues Essay Contest to Patricia Joy Smorzewski, RN. Smorzewski is a member of the Monserate Chapter, Fallbrook. Her essay “Accepting” won first place for California, DAR Southwest States, and nationally. A recording of Smorzewski reading her essay will be available to all DAR Chapters.

“Accepting” depicts how a young Smorzewski, after a spinal fusion, is encased in a body cast to address her scoliosis. She gains resolve when a hospital nurse, who understands the importance of self-...