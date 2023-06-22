Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News Staff 

Mower strikes rock, ignites vegetation fire

 
Last updated 6/22/2023 at 10:36pm

Village News/NCFPD photo

A vegetation fire was started when a mower struck a rock, causing a spark that ignited a fire.

At noon today, June 22, a vegetation fire was reported in the 32000 block of Shamrock Road in Bonsall. North County Fire Protection District firefighters responded. "This fire was caused when a mower struck a rock and created a spark that ignited the fire," said NCFPD PIO John Choi.

Choi continued, "As a reminder prior to mowing dead brush, please survey the area for any large rocks that may come in contact with your cutting blade. Also, have an extinguishing device nearby, a means of calling 911, and know your current location in case of a fire."

The fire was out and the call closed at 1:13 pm.

 

