Mower strikes rock, ignites vegetation fire

At noon today, June 22, a vegetation fire was reported in the 32000 block of Shamrock Road in Bonsall. North County Fire Protection District firefighters responded. "This fire was caused when a mower struck a rock and created a spark that ignited the fire," said NCFPD PIO John Choi.

Choi continued, "As a reminder prior to mowing dead brush, please survey the area for any large rocks that may come in contact with your cutting blade. Also, have an extinguishing device nearby, a means of calling 911, and know your current location in case of a fire."

The fire was out and the call closed at 1:13 pm.