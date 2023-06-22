What is the true cost of living in California?

New United Way study finds more than 1 in 3 households in California struggle to make ends meet

SACRAMENTO – United Ways of California unveiled the organization’s highly anticipated Real Cost Measure in California 2023 study, June 6, finding that more than one in three California households are struggling to meet their daily needs, https://unitedwaysca.org/realcost/.

The Real Cost Measure, a self-sufficiency standard designed by United Ways of California, finds that 34% of California households – 3.7 million Californians and families – do not earn enough to cover their basic living expenses, with Latino and Black households struggling the most.

This new research provides dee...