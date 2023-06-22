Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

What is the true cost of living in California?

New United Way study finds more than 1 in 3 households in California struggle to make ends meet

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2023 at 3:43pm



SACRAMENTO – United Ways of California unveiled the organization’s highly anticipated Real Cost Measure in California 2023 study, June 6, finding that more than one in three California households are struggling to meet their daily needs, https://unitedwaysca.org/realcost/.

The Real Cost Measure, a self-sufficiency standard designed by United Ways of California, finds that 34% of California households – 3.7 million Californians and families – do not earn enough to cover their basic living expenses, with Latino and Black households struggling the most.

This new research provides dee...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023