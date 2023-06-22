Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Worker of the Week builds subs with teamwork

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2023 at 3:41pm

Kimberley Deodanes is the new manager of Jersey Mike's Subs located at 833 South Main Street. Deodanes believes in team work along with her operation's manager Chris Basile. Village News/David Landry photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023