Worker of the Week builds subs with teamwork

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 6/22/2023 at 3:41pm
Kimberley Deodanes is the new manager of Jersey Mike's Subs located at 833 South Main Street. Deodanes believes in team work along with her operation's manager Chris Basile. Village News/David Landry photo
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023
Reader Comments(0)