Fixing California's Teacher Shortage?

Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones

California's 40th Senate District

Great news! My bill to help fix California’s teacher shortage was approved by the State Senate with strong bipartisan support. Senate Bill 811 will make it easier for teachers to move throughout the country and bring more teachers to the state. This measure is especially critical for teachers in military families who are frequently called to relocate on short notice.

California is facing a serious teacher shortage. We need swift and unwavering action to accelerate the teacher credentialing process, while maintaining the integrity of this workforce responsible for shaping our next generation. SB 811 is a critical tool for teachers moving to our state, particularly in military families, and benefits both the teaching profession and California’s students.

SB 811 allows teachers who have an eligible license in a qualifying state to be granted an equivalent license in California, lowering barriers to teacher mobility and bringing more teachers to our state.

SB 811 is supported by the US Department of Defense, Military Officers Association of America, National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification, San Diego Military Advisory Council, along with several others. The measure passed off the Senate Floor with overwhelming bipartisan support and now goes to the Assembly for consideration.

Let me know your thoughts about my bill on social media @SenBrianJones!

It is an honor to serve as your State Senator.