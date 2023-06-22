Fallbrook Boosters hold first golf tournament fundraiser
Last updated 6/22/2023 at 11:37pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Football Boosters held their first Scramble Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Cross Creek Golf Club in Temecula, Friday, June 10. Golfers enjoyed a day of scramble golfing, dinner provided by Ramos Catering and a silent auction with donations from several local Fallbrook business.
Fallbrook High School Varsity Head Coach Ross Johnson handed out plaques to members of the first place team, Erik Van Hoogamystyn, Greg Debert, Cameron Luna and Evan Munnelly commemorating this inaugural event.
Johnson commented, "The golfers who came out really had a great time on a w...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)