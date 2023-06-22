Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Fallbrook Boosters hold first golf tournament fundraiser

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2023 at 11:37pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

At the Fallbrook Football Boosters' Scramble Golf Tournament fundraiser, from left, Donovan Trumble, Tony Thomas, and Junior Varsity Head Coach John Hollcraft enjoy the evening after a day on the golf course.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Football Boosters held their first Scramble Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Cross Creek Golf Club in Temecula, Friday, June 10. Golfers enjoyed a day of scramble golfing, dinner provided by Ramos Catering and a silent auction with donations from several local Fallbrook business.

Fallbrook High School Varsity Head Coach Ross Johnson handed out plaques to members of the first place team, Erik Van Hoogamystyn, Greg Debert, Cameron Luna and Evan Munnelly commemorating this inaugural event.

Johnson commented, "The golfers who came out really had a great time on a w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023