Fallbrook Boosters hold first golf tournament fundraiser

At the Fallbrook Football Boosters' Scramble Golf Tournament fundraiser, from left, Donovan Trumble, Tony Thomas, and Junior Varsity Head Coach John Hollcraft enjoy the evening after a day on the golf course.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Football Boosters held their first Scramble Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Cross Creek Golf Club in Temecula, Friday, June 10. Golfers enjoyed a day of scramble golfing, dinner provided by Ramos Catering and a silent auction with donations from several local Fallbrook business.

Fallbrook High School Varsity Head Coach Ross Johnson handed out plaques to members of the first place team, Erik Van Hoogamystyn, Greg Debert, Cameron Luna and Evan Munnelly commemorating this inaugural event.

Johnson commented, "The golfers who came out really had a great time on a w...