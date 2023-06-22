Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Gearhart avoids wall ride and head-on crash to finish seventh

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2023 at 11:36pm

Jeff Gearhart takes his car up the wall to avoid hitting a spun out car at Barona Speedway. Village News/Jessica Carlton photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Jeff Gearhart would have preferred a higher position in the Pure Stocks main event Saturday, June 10, at Barona Speedway, but the Fallbrook driver was happy with seventh place given the circumstances.

"I'll take it," Gearhart said. "Sometimes you get involved in situations you can't control."

Minimizing contact with the wall and avoiding a 180-degree spin in front of him were situations Gearhart was able to control.

"The fact that I came in seventh was pretty good," he said.

Barona Speedway had 24 Pure Stocks drivers June 10, so four eight-lap heat ra...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023