Gearhart avoids wall ride and head-on crash to finish seventh

Jeff Gearhart takes his car up the wall to avoid hitting a spun out car at Barona Speedway. Village News/Jessica Carlton photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Jeff Gearhart would have preferred a higher position in the Pure Stocks main event Saturday, June 10, at Barona Speedway, but the Fallbrook driver was happy with seventh place given the circumstances.

"I'll take it," Gearhart said. "Sometimes you get involved in situations you can't control."

Minimizing contact with the wall and avoiding a 180-degree spin in front of him were situations Gearhart was able to control.

"The fact that I came in seventh was pretty good," he said.

Barona Speedway had 24 Pure Stocks drivers June 10, so four eight-lap heat ra...