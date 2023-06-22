NFL football players come to Fallbrook

Landon McDonald, 10, prepares to catch the football during a free skills and drills clinic for all ages at Fallbrook High School, June 17. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

FALLBROOK – The average person probably wouldn't associate Fallbrook with big-name celebrities. Maybe it's the small-town charm that attracts names like Bill Murray, Jason Mraz, and Tori Spelling, who have frequented and lived in our unique community over the years. Even notable sports personalities like Tony Hawk and Duke Snider have called Fallbrook home.

Now two more big-name athletes can be added to that list after standout NFL Football players Lorenzo Neal and Corey Liuget hosted the Fallbrook football "Skills & Drills Clinic" June 17. Both former Chargers joined more than 150 ki...